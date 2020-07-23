English teenager Jude Bellingham reflects on his transfer from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund. (1:00)

Newly signed Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has called racist abuse he received on Twitter after signing with the Bundesliga club "disgusting."

The 17-year-old posted the message on Twitter and linked to a tweet that called him an "overrated talent" and said "black people only think about money."

The tweet with the racist abuse was later deleted but Bellingham reposted a screenshot of it.

The midfielder had been a transfer target for Manchester United but signed for Dortmund on Monday for a fee sources told ESPN is worth €23 million, plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Bellingham played his last game for Birmingham City on Wednesday and was visibly emotional after the game.

"Whatever happens I am always a blue," he told the club's TV channel.

"This is my club and I love this club to bits. I hope I showed that in the performances while I was here.

"I hope I was fun to watch, I hope I was fun to interact with because I wanted to bridge the gap between the players and the fans. I'll only look back on Birmingham City with love and fond memories."