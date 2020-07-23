        <
        >

          Bellingham calls out 'disgusting' racist trolling after Dortmund move

          play
          Bellingham: Dortmund are 'perfect club' for me (1:00)

          English teenager Jude Bellingham reflects on his transfer from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund. (1:00)

          5:10 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Newly signed Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has called racist abuse he received on Twitter after signing with the Bundesliga club "disgusting."

          The 17-year-old posted the message on Twitter and linked to a tweet that called him an "overrated talent" and said "black people only think about money."

          - Stream FC Daily on ESPN+
          - Insider Notebook: Arsenal vs. Ozil, McKennie interest

          The tweet with the racist abuse was later deleted but Bellingham reposted a screenshot of it.

          The midfielder had been a transfer target for Manchester United but signed for Dortmund on Monday for a fee sources told ESPN is worth €23 million, plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

          Bellingham played his last game for Birmingham City on Wednesday and was visibly emotional after the game.

          "Whatever happens I am always a blue," he told the club's TV channel.

          "This is my club and I love this club to bits. I hope I showed that in the performances while I was here.

          "I hope I was fun to watch, I hope I was fun to interact with because I wanted to bridge the gap between the players and the fans. I'll only look back on Birmingham City with love and fond memories."