United States teenager Giovanni Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal in Borussia Dortmund's match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The 17-year-old U.S. youth international got the start in his side's league opener at the Signal Iduna Park and marked the occasion with a superb strike in the 35th minute to open the scoring.

Reyna, who is the youngest American to appear in a Bundesliga game, raced onto a diagonal pass from Jude Bellingham inside the box and fired across goalkeeper Yann Sommer and inside the far post for the milestone goal.

At 17 years, 311 days old, Reyna is the second-youngest American scorer in the German top flight, trailing only Christian Pulisic who scored aged 17 years and 211 days in 2016.

The former NYCFC youth product now has two goals and two assists in all competitions since joining Dortmund in July of 2019.