Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest player to score a goal in Bundesliga. At the age of 16 years and 28 days, the Borussia Dortmund striker opened his account in Germany's top flight in a match at Union Berlin.

Following 141 goals in just 88 matches for Borussia Dortmund's Under-17 and and Under-19 teams, Moukoko scored in his sixth Bundesliga match for BVB's first team less than month after his 16th birthday.

The Cameroon-born striker fired a shot past Union Berlin keeper Andreas Luthe at the hour mark of Dortmund's 2-1 defeat at the Alte Forsterei in Berlin as BVB continued to lose ground on the Bundesliga's top teams.

Moukoko broke the record set by Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz earlier this year. The midfielder scored in Bayer's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich at the age of 17 years and 34 days in June.

The Germany youth international has broken several records since his debut for Borussia Dortmund in a match at Hertha Berlin in November 2020.

He is the youngest player to ever feature in a Champions League match as well as the youngest to play and start in a Bundesliga game.

Hailed as the "biggest talent in the world right now" by his Borussia Dortmund teammates, Moukoko and his side, however, are going into a difficult few months as they hope to secure a return to Champions League in the 2021-2022 season.

After 13 match days and five defeats, they have lost touch to the top three of Bundesliga and are facing a race against the likes of VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach for the fourth Champions League spot in Bundesliga.

Dortmund parted ways with coach Lucien Favre earlier this week, but caretaker manager Edin Terzic has yet to show he can bring a new spirit to the club.