Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland credited "karma" for his successful second-half penalty in a 2-2 Champions League round-of-16 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday.

Haaland needed three chances to collect his second goal of the night just after half-time. The Norway international initially scored with a fine chip after barging over a defender in the box, but a VAR review disallowed the goal in favour of a penalty he'd suffered in the build-up. Haaland's resulting effort from the spot was well-saved by Sevilla keeper Bono but VAR rightly ruled he had come off his line before Haaland's attempt. Haaland made no mistake with his second chance, though, and gave Dortmund a commanding 2-0 lead.

"First of all, it was a nice goal before but then it was penalty and then I missed and then cheated and I took it again and then I scored when he didn't cheat," Haaland said on Sky. "It was exact the same but then he stood on the line and first he didn't stand on the line. "

The Dortmund striker twice aimed at the lower-right corner and inched the ball past Bono in his second attempt.

"To be honest, I was nervous a little bit for the second one, but after he was screaming in my face after the first one, I was thinking it would be even better to score another goal. That's what happened, and that was nice."

After scoring, Haaland taunted Bono like the keeper had done with him after his missed attempt earlier. Sevilla players chased the celebrating Dortmund attacker down the pitch before he was taken down by his own teammate during the celebrations.

Asked what they two had said to each other, Haaland said: "I don't know what it means. But I said what he said after I missed the first one. Maybe it's karma in this world. I think so after this."

The 20-year-old became the youngest and fastest to reach 20 goals in the Champions League. He also became Norway's top goalscorer in the competition, eclipsing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"That's nice," Haaland told BVB TV.

The 5-4 aggregate win takes Dortmund -- finalists in 2013 -- to their first UCL quarterfinals in four years. Haaland said he was proud of the accomplishment.

"Now, I am tired. But next round feels very good," he said.