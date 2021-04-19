Julien Laurens shares his thoughts on reports that 12 teams have agreed to join a European Super League. (1:15)

Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have opted to proceed with Champions League reforms rather than participate in the new controversial European Super League, according to Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Bayern have yet to comment on the proposed league but Watzke said in his statement that both clubs were in agreement about committing to the Champions League.

"The members of the [European Club Association] ECA board got together on a virtual conference on Sunday evening and reaffirmed that last Friday's board decision remains valid," Watzke said in a statement released by Dortmund on Monday.

"Both German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100% congruent views in all discussions."

Sources have told ESPN that Dortmund were surprised by the statement released by the 12 Super League clubs on Sunday confirming their plans.

As part of the new project, all 12 clubs associated with the league are expected to resign from the European Club Association, the body which brings together 246 major clubs, with immediate effect.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal have left with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham stepping down from his position on the ECA board. Venkatesham was only elected last month.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan have all confirmed their exit with ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli also resigning from his role. Manchester United have stood down with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward resigning his position as a board member, while sources have told ESPN that Tottenham have left with Chelsea set to follow.

Dortmund CEO Watzke has said in the past that he opposed Super League plans and instead backed those to reform the Champions League, also in order to prevent a breakaway league from happening.

"That decision by the ECA stipulates that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League," Watzke added in his latest statement.

"It was the ECA board's clear opinion that the plans for the foundation of a Super League are rejected."

Dortmund and Bayern were among the three clubs rumoured to join the 12 clubs for the inaugural Super League, which could start for the 2023-24 season or as soon as practicable.

However, Watzke laid emphasis on the fact that neither of the German clubs represented on the ECA were committed to the reforms.