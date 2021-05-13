Borussia Dortmund interim coach Edin Terzic has said he will make a last minute decision on whether Erling Haaland is fit to play RB Leipzig on Thursday in the German Cup final.

Haaland has returned to training after missing Dortmund's last two games with a muscle injury he picked up in their 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on April 24.

The 20-year-old has 25 goals and five assists for Dortmund this season but has been linked with a move to other big European clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He is under contract at Dortmund until 2024, but a clause in his contract allows him to leave the Westfalenstadion for a fee significantly below €100 million in the summer of 2022.

The possibility of missing out on Champions League football -- Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga but Eintracht Frankfurt are just a point behind in fifth -- has been cited as one of the reasons for a potential move for the striker but Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said he will remain at the club next season.

Terzic's side are on a winning streak having won their last five games but must continue that into the final two matchdays to secure top-flight European football next season.

Captain Marco Reus said the side had been off the pace for part of the season but that his side had found their form again.

"We know we want to win all our three remaining matches, qualify for the Champions League and bring the cup back home after four years," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

The final is the second time Dortmund and Leipzig have faced each other in the last week after Terzic's side came out 3-2 winners against Julian Nagelsmann's men on Saturday in the Bundesliga.