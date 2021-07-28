Giovanni Reyna is becoming a central figure for Borussia Dortmund. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Giovanni Reyna has taken Borussia Dortmund's No. 7 shirt following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Sancho left Dortmund for the Premier League in a €85 million move on a five-year contract.

That means United States international Reyna now has the opportunity for more playing time at Dortmund as they look to end Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the Bundesliga title

Last season the 18-year-old became an important player for Dortmund alongside Erling Haaland as the club qualified for the Champions League and won the German Cup.

Introducing Borussia Dortmund's newest #7, Giovanni Alejandro Reyna 🇺🇸7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/dS67SWlM2t — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 28, 2021

In 23 Bundesliga appearances, Reyna scored four goals and set up five more.

Players to have previously worn the No. 7 for Dortmund include Ousmane Dembele, Shinji Kagawa, Robert Lewandowski, Patrik Berger, Steffen Freund, Andreas Moller, Thomas Helmer and Michael Zorc.