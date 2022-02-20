Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna walks off the pitch after suffering an apparent injury vs. Borussia Monchengladbach. (0:50)

United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna limped off in the 30th minute of Borussia Dortmund's match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday with an apparent injury.

Reyna, who had only just returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out six months, was replaced by Julian Brandt as Dortmund went on to steamroll Gladbach by a final score of 6-0.

The 19-year-old injured his right hamstring in the World Cup qualifying match between the U.S. and El Salvador on Sept. 2, and had played three times for Dortmund across all competitions since returning, including Sunday's start.

The U.S. is set to begin its final three matches of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on March 24 against rivals Mexico, with the Americans in second place on 21 points and ahead of third-placed El Tri on goal difference.

Reyna has not featured for the U.S. since the Sept. 2 injury, and his availability for the March qualifiers on the road to Qatar will now be in doubt following Sunday's setback.