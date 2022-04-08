In the second minute of the match, Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna is distressed as he leaves the game because of an injury. (1:03)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna left the field in tears after suffering the latest in a frustrating series of injuries during Friday's Bundesliga clash at VfB Stuttgart.

Reyna grabbed the back of his hamstring after just one minute of the match before making his way off the field and showing obvious emotion as he made his way down the tunnel.

Reyna's season has been blighted by hamstring injuries that have forced him to miss a number of important games for both Dortmund and the United States men's national team.

The problems started when Reyna suffered a hamstring injury in the USMNT's first 2022 World Cup qualifier in El Salvador last September that forced him to miss more than five months of action. Reyna then reaggravated the injury on his return for Dortmund at the start of February, though this time he was sidelined for for just a couple of weeks.

Reyna was able to return to take part in the climax of World Cup qualifying last month as the U.S. secured their place in Qatar.

With Dortmund chasing Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and the USMNT locked in preparations for the World Cup that starts in November, both club and country will be hoping Reyna's latest injury setback is merely a short-term one.