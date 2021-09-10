ESPN Argentina's Gustavo Hofman joins the Gab and Juls show to discuss the situation between Brazil and Argentina. (1:20)

Why did Brazil & Argentina think they could play? (1:20)

Neymar has said he doesn't get the respect he deserves from the Brazilian media and fans after becoming his country's all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying games.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored his 69th goal in his 113th appearance for Brazil in Thurday's 2-0 win over Peru.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Messi breaks Pele's South American record

- Marcotti: Unpacking Brazil-Argentina World Cup fiasco

Neymar overtook Zico and Romario to become Brazil's all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying with 12 goals.

"I don't know what else I can do with this shirt for the guys to respect Neymar," the forward said after the game.

Neymar also set up teammate Everton Ribeiro for his team's opener to make it 51 assists for the national team.

"I always say the team is the most important thing," Neymar added. "I'm very happy to be the top scorer in [World Cup] qualifiers, to be the greatest assist maker with the Brazilian national team shirt and soon, if all goes well, to pass Pele."

Neymar has hit back at criticism from Brazilian supporters. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar, who made his senior debut with Brazil in 2010, has been criticised by fans and commentators in the past for getting involved in scuffles and not reproducing the scintillating form that has made him one of the top players of his generation.

The forward was also recently criticised on social media for looking overweight during the international break. During the match against Peru, he lifted his shirt to show his abdomen and made his irritation plain in a pitch-side interview.

"This isn't normal," he said. "This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don't even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments."

After the match, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Chubby good ball."

After Brazil's 1-0 win over Chile on Sept. 3, Neymar wrote that he had reached his ideal weight and joked that he would wear a medium-size jersey in the next game instead of a size large he wore in the match, which made him look bigger.

Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, who started alongside Neymar in win over Peru, praised his teammate and posted a photograph of the two prior to kick-off and wrote: "It is and will always be an honour, chubby."

Neymar was booked against Peru will miss Brazil's qualifier against Venezuela on Oct. 7 through suspension.

Information from Reuters has been included in this report.