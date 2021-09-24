Gabriele Marcotti explains why the Brazilian Football Federation is asking FIFA to prevent Premier League clubs from selecting Brazlian players for 5 days. (1:22)

Brazil coach Tite has included eight Premier League-based players for next month's World Cup qualifiers at Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Tite's selection for this month's international window was affected by the English clubs' refusal to release their players called up by their national teams if they were to compete in countries on the UK's coronavirus "red list."

Brazil were without nine Premier League-based players but won at Chile and against Peru to continue their perfect start to the qualifiers.

Great Britain and Brazil are on each other's red lists for coronavirus risk.

Alisson, Ederson, Emerson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus are back in the Brazil squad but it remains to be seen if they will be allowed to join.

Brazil's Football Confederation director Juninho Paulista said he is optimistic the players will take part this time.

"Before, we opted to release these athletes from playing," Paulista said. "[Since] There have been several meetings with FIFA, the Premier League and the British government. We trust that next week there will be a resolution to these cases."

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, who will miss the encounter against Venezuela in Caracas on Oct. 7 through suspension but will be available for the game at Colombia three days later and at home to Uruguay on Oct. 14, is in the 25-man list.

Vinicius Jr. returns to the fold after an impressive start to the season with Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has scored five goals and set up three more in seven appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos but has yet to score in six appearances for Brazil.

"There are players whose arrival to the national team interferes with the mental aspect," Tite said about Vinicius. "As a young player developing the mental aspect, the more opportunities he gets, the better. Let's not build expectations on a young person. The wobble is normal and natural."

Veteran right-back Dani Alves, the most decorated player in the history with 43 career titles for club and country, has been dropped from the squad as he looks for a new club.

Alves, 38, left Sao Paulo by mutual consent earlier this month.

"I'm hoping he will find the best solution," Tite said. "I have a lot of respect for Alves. Alves is not only important for the national team but for Brazilian football."

Brazil lead their qualifying group with 24 points after eight games.

Brazil squad: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras); Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verisimo (Benfica); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atletico-MG), Emerson Royal (Tottenham); Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Fabinho (Liverpool), Gerson (Olympique Marseille), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Edenilson (Internacional); Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Antony (Ajax) and Raphinha (Leeds United).