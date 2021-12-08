Brazil great Pele is in hospital to undergo treatment for a colon tumour, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday.

It added that the 81-year-old former Brazil international was in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The three-time World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month in hospital. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is "continuing" his treatment.

"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better," Pele posted on Instagram in September. I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days. While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"

He went to the hospital for routine exams at the end of August when the tumour was found. The hospital said in a statement then that the tumour was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams.

Pele, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to several hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.