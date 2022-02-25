Brazil coach Tite leaving after 2022 World Cup

Tite led Brazil to quarterfinals at the 2018 World Cup. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brazil will have a new coach in charge in 2023 following Tite's announcement that he will not remain at the helm of the national team.

Tite, 60, confirmed he will remain with the squad through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm going until the end of the World Cup," Tite told SporTV. "I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win any way. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."

Tite replaced Dunga in June 2016 and led Brazil to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup where they lost 2-1 to Belgium.

Under Tite, Brazil won the 2019 Copa America and finished runners-up to Argentina in last year's Copa edition.

Brazil have qualified for the tournament in Qatar in style, winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 qualifiers so far.

The Canarinha have won the World Cup a record five times, their last success in 2002.

Prior to taking over the helm of the national team, Tite coached a string of top clubs in Brazil, including Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras, as well as Al Ain and Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

He spent three trophy-studded stints at Corinthians, leading the Sao Paulo club to two Brazilian league titles, in 2011 and 2015, and the Copa Sudamericana in 2013.