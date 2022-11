Gab & Juls explain what we can expect to see from Neymar and Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. (0:57)

DOHA, Qatar -- Brazil have already prepared and rehearsed dances for when they score goals at the World Cup in Qatar, according to forward Raphinha

The five-time world champions are feeling jubilant ahead of their debut against Serbia on Thursday, and the players are hoping to do a lot of dancing.

"To tell you the truth, we already have dances prepared for up to the 10th goal," Raphinha told a news conference on Monday. "We have some 10 dances prepared for each match, one for the first, one for the second, one for the third ... If we score more than 10, then we'll have to start innovating."

Brazil brought an offensive-minded squad to Qatar, with Raphinha among the nine forwards picked by coach Tite to try to give Brazil their first World Cup title in two decades.

Another is Vinicius Junior, who earlier this season was thrown into controversy over his dances after his goals with Real Madrid. He and teammate Rodrygo kept dancing despite the criticism in Spain, though, and had promised more of the same when they got to the national team at the World Cup.

Raphinha and Neymar were among those who publicly showed their support to Vinicius at the time.

Brazil's players are ready to show off their dancing skills after scoring at the World Cup. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Striker Richarlison, Brazil's leading scorer this year, said he hopes the "goals will come naturally" for him and his teammates at the World Cup.

"When you wear the No. 9 jersey with the Brazilian national team, all you want to do is score goals," he said. "With these teammates, I'm sure the goals will come."

The other forwards picked by Tite were Pedro, Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli

Richarlison, Raphinha and Neymar are set to start on Thursday against Serbia, but there was still doubt about how Tite would set up his attack for the opener. The coach could use either midfielder Lucas Paqueta in a more attacking position, or Vinicius up front.

"With Vinicius we gain more speed on the attack, while with Paqueta we have more control near the midfield," Raphinha added. "But Brazil has a characteristic of always being offensive-minded, no matter who gets to play."

Brazil's other Group G matches are against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil are trying to win its first World Cup title since 2002, when a Ronaldo-led squad defeated Germany in the final.

Meanwhile, Richarlison came out defending Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain star was criticized for posting a photo with a sixth star on his shorts on the flight to Qatar, referring to a possible sixth World Cup title for the Brazilians.

"We are dreamers, we are going after this sixth star no matter what people are going to say," Richarlison said.