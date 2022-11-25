Gab & Juls explain what we can expect to see from Neymar and Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. (0:57)

DOHA, Qatar -- Brazil could be without Neymar for the remainder of the World Cup group stage after he suffered an ankle injury in their opening win against Serbia on Thursday.

On Friday, the Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed both Neymar and Danilo, the right-back who also injured his ankle in the same game, would miss Brazil's next match against Switzerland on Monday.

But sources have told ESPN the pair could also miss their last group game against Cameroon next Friday.

Neymar's injury came after the Paris Saint-Germain forward was repeatedly fouled during Brazil's 2-0 victory, before being replaced in tears in the 80th minute.

"Neymar and Danilo started treatment yesterday immediately after the game," Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a video published on Friday. "This morning they were reevaluated.

"The tests showed a lateral ligament injury on Neymar's right ankle, along with a small bone edema and a medial ligament injury on Danilo's left ankle. The players are still undergoing treatment.

"We can already say that we will not have the two players for the next game but they remain in treatment with our goal of trying to get them back in time for this competition."

Neymar has scored 75 times in 122 games for Brazil and is now just two goals away from breaking Pele's scoring record for the men's national team.

Richarlison scored two goals to lead Brazil to victory against Serbia at Lusail Stadium as they aim for a record-extending sixth World Cup title.