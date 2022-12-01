Brazil great Pelé was hospitalised on Tuesday. Getty

Brazil football legend Pelé was diagnosed with bronchopneumonia after new tests on Thursday at Albert Einstein Hospital, sources told ESPN Brasil.

Pelé was initially hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was "no emergency'' concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

Her Instagram post came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pelé had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "generalised swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

The Brazil great had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

A source confirmed to ESPN Brasil that Pelé is receiving antibiotics for the bronchopneumonia.

Pelé's manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the source said the medical staff reported the condition of anasarca, generalized edema and decompensated heart failure.

A statement from Albert Einstein Hospital issued on Wednesday said: "Edson Arantes do Nascimento was hospitalised at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein yesterday (29) for a reevaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor identified in September 2021.

"After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission to a semi-intensive unit or ICU. The former player is in full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition."

The source also confirmed that Pelé was having cardiac issues, and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pelé has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including a hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.