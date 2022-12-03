DOHA, Qatar - Brazil have suffered two major injury setbacks ahead of the World Cup round of 16 clash against South Korea, with both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of the rest of the tournament, according to ESPN Brasil sources.

Jesus and Telles both picked up knocks in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on Friday. They had scans on their respective knee injuries on Saturday but sources have confirmed to ESPN that the severity of the injuries will see both unable to play in the rest of the World Cup.

The news will come as a huge blow for both, but also for their club sides. Jesus' Arsenal are top of the Premier League and will want their star striker fit for when the competition resumes after the World Cup. Telles is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United.

With Brazil continuing to monitor the fitness of Neymar, they are confident Danilo will be fit to face South Korea on Tuesday with ESPN sources saying Alex Sandro will also recover in time.

But with Brazil expected to confirm the news on Jesus and Alex Telles on Saturday, it will compound a tough 24 hours for the Selecao after they fell to Cameroon on Friday night 1-0. After that match, Dani Alves said the defeat should come as a wake up call for his Brazil.

"It's a warning signal," he said. "There is no weak rival. Here is the lesson, we need to stay switched on throughout the game. One detail and it's over.

"We end today with the feeling that a beautiful day slipped through the hands of us players who weren't playing much."