Brazil legend Pele had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021. ESPN Deportes

Brazilian football legend Pele is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the past 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement Saturday.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelite Albert Einstein this past Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of his chemotherapy for his colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable. He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

Pele, 82, has been at the hospital since Tuesday.

Get-well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Kely Nascimento, Pele's daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners.

Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the football great.

The Albert Einstein hospital said on Friday that Pele is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer.

Pele had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care.

The Associated Press could not confirm that information.

ESPN Brasil reported Wednesday that Pele was taken to the hospital because of "generalized swelling.''

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.