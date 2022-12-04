AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Neymar, who injured his right ankle in the Brazil's opening match of the World Cup, will train Sunday evening and his availability for the round-of-16 match Monday against South Korea will then be determined by the team's medical staff, coach Tite said.

"If he practices OK, he will be playing tomorrow," Tite told a news conference via an interpreter.

Tite confirmed that Danilo, who also injured his ankle in the 2-0 win against Serbia, will be available to play. Neither players was available to play in the 1-0 win against Switzerland or the 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Like Neymar, Alex Sandro will train Sunday prior to determining if he can feature against South Korea.

Neymar was injured during Brazil's first game of the World Cup. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Asked if Neymar could be used in a substitute role, given the game would go to extra time if level through 90 minutes, Tite said his preference is to play with his best players on the field from the beginning.

Tite stressed that Neymar's return was with the full backing of the team's medical staff and the player's physical health was the priority.

"If he plays, it's because he is in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning and the entire game with no limitations," Tite said.

"My preference is always to play my best players from the start."