Brazil football legend Pele on Monday backed Brazil's national team ahead of their World Cup round-of-16 match against South Korea, saying he will watch the game from hospital after being admitted there last week as he battles colon cancer.

Pele, 82, said in an Instagram post that he wished to inspire Brazil's players by sharing a picture taken at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, when the then-teenager shocked the world in leading the South American side to their first title.

"I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you," Pele said ahead of the match starting later on Monday in Qatar. "We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!"

In more encouraging news for Brazil fans, Neymar was named to the team's starting lineup versus South Korea on Monday, his first appearance since picking up a right ankle injury in their opening game against Serbia.

The rest of the starters are Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison.

Brazil won their opening two Group G games against Serbia and Switzerland before rotating heavily amid a flurry of injuries for their final match against Cameroon, which ended in a late 1-0 defeat for head coach Tite's side.

Neymar faced a race to be fit for Brazil's first knockout-stage game -- he returned to training on Sunday evening and still needed medical staff to clear him to play -- but the 30-year-old has been to start on Brazil's left-wing against South Korea.

Brazil's players have been sending encouragement to Pele as he faces this health battle back home in Sao Paulo.

Pele, internationally revered as one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- footballers of all time, had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

He was hospitalised last week to reevaluate his treatment and is also being treated for a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

His daughters confirmed on Sunday that he had COVID-19 and a heart rate below normal before being hospitalized.