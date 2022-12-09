Ale Moreno recaps Brazil's emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. (1:55)

Moreno: There is no stopping Brazil (1:55)

Neymar moved into a tie with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading men's scorer with 77 goals as Croatia beat the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

Brazil great Pele remained in a hospital in Brazil treating a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pele was doing OK.

Neymar joined Ronaldo (Nazario) as the only Brazilian men to score multiple goals at three different World Cups.

The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil. Pele's goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward began the World Cup two goals behind Pele, who scored 77 goals for Brazil between 1957-1971. Neymar now has 77 goals in 124 international appearances.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Brazil women's forward Marta holds the country's all-time record with 115 goals in 171 games.

The former Santos and Barcelona forward scored on his Brazil debut in a 2010 friendly against the United States.

Neymar guided them to the Confederations Cup title in 2013, but suffered World Cup heartbreak the following year when he was injured in Brazil's quarterfinal win against Colombia and was unable to play in the country's humiliating 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany on home soil.

He was also a key part of the Brazil side that reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in Russia four years ago, where they were beaten by Belgium. He missed out on Brazil's 2019 Copa America triumph through injury and was on the losing side in last year's final against Argentina.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a glittering club career, with honours including two LaLiga titles, a Champions League trophy, four Ligue 1 titles and a Copa Libertadores.