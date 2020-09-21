Julie Foudy weighs in on Christen Press and Tobin Heath joining Man United and what it means for women's soccer (0:56)

A Brazil women's national team training session was paused after a parrot landed onto the head of player Bruna Benites, on Saturday.

In a now viral video, the bird can be seen standing on Brazil defender Benites' head before then flying the length of the pitch and perching on the goal netting. Play was resumed shortly afterwards.

Taking to her Instagram account, the player posted a powerful caption alongside a video of the incident, which read: "I will take advantage of what happened today as, someone from Mato Grosso, I can't hide my feeling of profound sadness for everything that is happening in the wetland.

"Thousands of animals are losing their lives due to the fires and if this continues, (rare) moments like what you are seeing in this video will become impossible to see. Let's be aware. Let's take care of our biggest heritage which is nature."

Benites, formerly of Houston Dash, plays for Internacional in Brazil. She featured for the Brazil national team at London 2012 Olympic Games, but a cruciate ligament injury ruled her out from featuring at the 2015 FIFA World Cup.