Sophie Lawson joins Mark Donaldson after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Tottenham in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates.

The second leg of the Brazilian women's soccer final set a new South American record attendance for clubs of the region, in another sign of the growth of the sport.

Corinthians 4-1 win against Internacional in Sao Paulo brought 41,070 fans to the NeoQuimica Arena on Saturday. The result gave the club its third consecutive Brazilian title and fourth in 10 years. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in front of over 36,000 fans in Porto Alegre last week.

The previous record attendance for club soccer in the region was set in June in Colombia, when America de Cali beat rival Deportivo Cali 3-1 in front of 37,100 fans.

Brazil's soccer confederation pays 33 million Brazilian reals ($6.3 million) to the men's champion. The women's champion receives 1 million Brazilian reals ($200,000).

Also on Saturday, there was a record crowd in England's Women's Super League (WSL) as 47,367 watched Arsenal thrash Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

In the United States, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) saw its own record broken last week, when 32,000 fans were in attendance for the San Diego Wave's home game against rivals Angel City FC.

The record attendance for women's soccer around the world stands at 91,648, set in the first leg of the Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou.