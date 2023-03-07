Tiquinho Soares headbutted a referee after being shown a red card in the 87th minute of the match. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Botafogo forward Tiquinho Soares has been handed an eight-match ban for headbutting a referee during a Brazilian Serie A game.

Tiquinho, 32, was one of three Botafogo players shown a red card in their 1-0 league defeat against Flamengo on Feb. 25.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

After being booked by referee Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano, Tiquinho continued to complain and was shown a red card in the 87th minute. He then headbutted the referee before leaving the pitch.

The former FC Porto forward was soon handed a temporary 30-day suspension by the president of the Sports Tribunal.

Brazil's Sports Tribunal ruled that Tiquinho will serve an eight-game suspension in the league while also fining him €544.

During the hearing, Tiquinho's defense submitted videos of other headbutts, including that of former France Zinedine Zidane on Italy's Marco Materazzi chest, during the 2006 World Cup final.

Tiquinho argued that his action should not be viewed as an attack since the official, according to the player, was not in pain.

Botafogo will reportedly appeal against Tiquinho's ban.

Tiquinho did not play in Sunday's 2-0 league defeat at Resende.