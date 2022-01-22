Players from both sides look up at the drone. AP Photo/Ian Walton

Players from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers were forced off the pitch during their game on Saturday after a drone flew into the Brentford Community Stadium.

"There's a break in play and the teams have been taken off the field because there's an unofficial drone flying above the stadium," Wolves wrote on Twitter.

It is a Premier League rule that teams must leave the pitch whenever an unidentified drone enters a stadium.

The game was eventually resumed with the referee adding 19 minutes to the end of the first half to make up for the interruption.