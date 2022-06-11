Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury after Bulgaria team bus accident Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's football federation said on Saturday.

The Bulgarian squad, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a "craniocerebral injury" and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor.

It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.