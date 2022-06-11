        <
        >

          Bulgaria's Todor Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident

          8:20 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's football federation said on Saturday.

          The Bulgarian squad, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

          The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a "craniocerebral injury" and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor.

          It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.