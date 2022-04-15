Sean Dyche has left Burnley after 10 years in charge. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche in a surprise announcement, the club confirmed on Friday.

The club are in 18th position in the Premier League table and four points adrift from safety with eight matches remaining. But the decision was unexpected, given Dyche's track record of maintaining Burnley's status in the top-flight on a relatively modest budget.

"Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," club chairman Alan Pace said in a statement.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday's game with West Ham United.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."

During Dyche's tenure at the club, Burnley were promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.