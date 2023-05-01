The couple said they are investing in not just the club, but also the town and its people. Burnley Football Club

NFL legend J.J. Watt and former United States midfielder Kealia Watt have become minority investors in Championship title winners Burnley, the couple announced on Monday.

The pair travelled to Turf Moor in March to watch Vincent Kompany's side claim a 3-0 victory over Wigan. The club have since won the league, meaning they will be promoted to the Premier League next season.

The couple said in a statement: "When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.

"We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organisation and are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League."

Watt ended his 12-year NFL career in January as one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation and a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer. Watt is one of three players to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Kealia Watt played in the NWSL for the Houston Dash and, more recently, Chicago Red Stars. She also won three caps for the USWNT.

The pair will be in attendance for Burnley's final match of the season at home against Cardiff City on May 8.

Kealia Watt added: "In the US, I've seen the NWSL grow into something really incredible, and we'd love to be a part of growing the women's team here and be a part of their journey."