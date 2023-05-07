J.J. Watt explains the decision behind becoming a minority investor in Premier League-bound Burnley. (1:40)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a new contract that will keep him at Turf Moor until at least 2028, the Premier League-bound club announced on Sunday.

Kompany, who enjoyed a storied playing career at Manchester City, had been shortlisted for the vacant Chelsea job last month after leading Burnely to the Championship title in his first season in charge.

"Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start -- so it also feels right to sign for the next five years," Kompany said in a statement.

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

Burnley will wrap up their season on Monday with a game against Cardiff City at home, where they will be presented with the trophy.

"We are ecstatic Vincent has signed a new deal. He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said.

"An extraordinary leader, setting ever higher standards and driving our club to the levels we all want to achieve."

Burnley's success has also seen new minority investment from retired NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Watt, a former United States international and NWSL player.

