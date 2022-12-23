Claudio Ranieri last coached Watford in the Premier League last season. Photo by EPA/Vickie Flores

Cagliari have appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract until June 2025, the Serie B club announced on Friday, 31 years after he left the role.

The 71-year-old Italian is best known in England for guiding Leicester City to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, but he failed to work his magic at Watford as they earned only seven points in three months before he left the job in January.

Ranieiri has also managed several clubs in Italy including Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan as well as teams in Spain and France. He has won the Coppa Italia, Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup during his career as a coach.

He takes over a Cagliari side who are in 14th place in the second tier after being relegated last season.

The next match for the team from the island of Sardinia will be on December 26 with a home game against Cosenza.