AL WAKRAH, Qatar -- Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was left out of the team for their 3-3 draw with Serbia on Monday due to "disciplinary reasons" and his availability for Friday's match against Brazil has yet to be determined, according to coach Rigobert Song.

"For the time being, I've had to wait and we'll see if he's going to stay with us," Song said through an interpreter. "It's up to him as well to a certain extent. So, you're gonna have to agree to respect the rules to perhaps come back into the squad."

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was a surprise omission when the team sheet was released before the match given he started in his side's 1-0 loss to Switzerland last week. He was replaced in the starting XI by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm responsible and if any decisions have to be taken, I'm fully prepared to do that," Song added. "What I'm interested in are the players who I do have at my disposal. And in just a few days time, we have a very big match.

"The issue is that Andre has now been left out for disciplinary reasons. In a group, you need to expect the rules [to] apply to everybody. And I prefer to ensure that the teams takes precedent over individuals. I think [I] needed to make that decision and it was something that had to happen. Everyone who did get picked was capable and those who didn't want to be part of that, then that can be judged."

Song was unwilling to provide specific details of Onana's exclusion and said there would be time to discuss the issue in more detail in the future.

Sources have told ESPN that Onana and Song clashed over the coach's preferred defensive approach.

Cameroon trailed 3-1 early in the second half before two goals salvaged a point, ending the team's eight-match World Cup losing streak dating back 2002. It was just the 23rd time in 450 World Cup matches that a team came back from a two-goal deficit to get a result.