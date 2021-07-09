Alphonso Davies will not be available for the Gold Cup. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Canada international Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of the Gold Cup after suffering an ankle injury, according to the Canada Soccer Association.

Davies injured the ankle in training earlier this week, and has returned to club side Bayern Munich to begin his recovery ahead of the 2021-22 season, the CSA said in its statement.

The reigning Canada Soccer Player of the Year had been preparing for this third Gold Cup after helping Canada reach the quarterfinals in both 2017 and 2019. He was named the tournament's Top Young Player in the 2017 edition. Through six international matches in 2021 with Canada Soccer's Men's National Team, he has four goals and a team-best five assists.

Davies follows Lille striker Jonathan David as being unable to take part in the Gold Cup, and his absence damages Canada's hopes for a deep run in the tournament.

Canada has been placed in Group B alongside Haiti, Martinique, and the United States. It opens the tournament this Sunday against Haiti.