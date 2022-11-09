In 2014, E60 went to Qatar to report on the plight of migrant workers there. This spring, they went back, to see what has changed, and not changed, in the last eight years. (2:16)

Alphonso Davies admits it was a "scary situation" when he picked up his hamstring injury while on Bayern Munich duty, but is confident he'll be fully fit for Canada's opening World Cup match on Nov. 23.

Davies picked up the hamstring strain in the 64th minute of Bayern Munich's 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Nov. 5. The club post-match said he would miss their last two matches of the Bundesliga before the World Cup, but added his participation in the competition was "not at risk."

Canada have pre-tournament matches against Bahrain in Manama on Nov. 11 and Japan in Dubai on Nov. 17 before they then open their World Cup against Belgium on Nov. 23.

Davies will be one of the star players at the competition and, speaking to a media roundtable on Wednesday, said he was certain he'd be fit and ready to start the tournament.

Alphonso Davies will be crucial to Canada's hopes of making it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"With the injury it was a scary situation, but the doctors told me everything would be fine after two weeks with rehab," Davies said. "I'm happy it wasn't a little bit longer, I'm truly grateful for that.

"I'm ready to get back on to the pitch and tomorrow [Thursday] I start my running and after that, we'll see how it is after that.

"There's still a little bit of pain, but overall I feel good and I feel I'll be at 100% during the World Cup and definitely giving my all for the national team."

The news will come as a welcome boost to Canada as they seek to get through a group that includes Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. It is Canada men's first World Cup since 1986 and the star left-sided defender/winger is looking forward to playing in his first global gathering.

"For me going to the World Cup is very special, and not just for me, for the whole country," he said.

"We haven't made it to a World Cup in 36 years and we're happy to qualify for this one. We made the journey, it was tough, but it was happy and exciting and I'm excited for my first one with this national team, with Canada."