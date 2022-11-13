Canada named Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in their squad for the World Cup on Sunday, putting to rest any doubts over whether the injured full back would be fit for the tournament in Qatar after picking up an injury.

Davies, who plays as a forward for Canada, missed the German side's last two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with the 22-year-old tearing a muscle fibre in his right rear thigh.

Davies has played 34 times for Canada, scoring 12 goals, and is their most high-profile player. They were the first CONCACAF country to punch their ticket to this year's World Cup and will be appearing at the finals for the first time in 36 years.

Canada will also rely on Cyle Larin, who was the top scorer in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 goals, four more than his teammate Jonathan David who also made the squad.

Canada are in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. John Herdman's side begin their campaign against the Belgians on Nov. 23.

Canada squad in full:

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies