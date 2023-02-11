The Canada women's national team said Friday it will strike ahead of next week's SheBelieves Cup due to budget cuts, equal pay issues and an overall lack of support from Canada Soccer.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and forward Janine Beckie said they won't represent Canada Soccer until their demands are met.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"It hurts, I'm not going to lie," Sinclair told TSN.

"We all represent this country proudly. We've shared some of the greatest moments together. But to not feel that support from your own federation has been hard in the past. But it's gotten to a point where, at least for me personally, until this is resolved I can't represent this federation. I'm such a competitor that breaks my heart and kills me..."

The team is in Orlando, Florida, to prepare for the SheBelieves Cup, with its opener against the United States on Feb 16. The four-team tournament is part of Canada's preparation for the World Cup, which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Canada Players Association released a letter Friday slamming Canada Soccer, saying it is "outraged and deeply concerned with the news of significant cuts" to national team programs.

The time is now, we are taking job action. pic.twitter.com/QbVbhTcdDU — CanadianSoccerPlayers (@PlayersCanadian) February 10, 2023

The players association said if the problems aren't fixed, it believes new leadership should be found within Canada Soccer.

"If Canada Soccer is not willing or able to support our team, new leadership should be found.," the statement said. "Despite our strong track record of success and history-making achievements for more than a decade, we continue to be told there is not enough money to adequately fund our program and our youth teams."

After the players posted the letter demanding changes and Sinclair and Beckie confirmed the national team strike, Canada Soccer answered with a statement saying that negotiations had been in place for months.

"Pay equity for our Women's National Team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. Canada Soccer will not agree to any deal without it," the statement said.

"Canada Soccer and our legal counsel will be meeting with our Women's National Team in Orlando tomorrow morning, as agreed to last Sunday, to continue our discussions."

The sixth-ranked women's national team and gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics received the support from some USWNT players after publicizing their demands.

"What do they have to do, win a gold medal? Sell out stadiums? Oh wait... It's 2023, wake up Canada Soccer you're on the clock", United States star Alex Morgan tweeted.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.