Police probe explosion, fire at Celtic CEO's home

Peter Lawwell will leave Celtic this summer. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Police are investigating the cause of a fire and explosion at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lawwell and his family managed to escape their home, and no one was injured in the blaze, with eight fire engines in attendance.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The news was confirmed by a Celtic spokeswoman, who said: "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe."

Lawwell is set to retire next month after 17 years at the Scottish Premiership club. He will be replaced by Dominic McKay.

On Saturday, Rangers became only the second team to win the Scottish Premiership and go a full season without losing a game. Celtic finished 25 points behind Rangers, who sealed the title in March to deny their arch rivals a 10th straight crown.