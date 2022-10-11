Celtic wore black armbands in the match following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic have been fined €15,000 by UEFA for displaying a provocative banner following Queen Elizabeth's death during their Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Europe's football governing body said on Tuesday.

Last month's match in Warsaw was held a week after the Queen's death and Celtic fans unfurled a banner which UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said carried a "message not fit for a sports event."

While one banner carried an expletive directed at the royal family, another read, "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan."

The second was a sarcastic reference to the unemployed labourer who made his way into the Queen's Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982 and spoke briefly to her before being hauled off by security guards.

Sevilla were also fined €5,000 and asked to contact Manchester City within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by the Spanish club's supporters when they broke a window of the team bus before the match last month.

German side Borussia Dortmund were fined €5,000 and similarly asked to contact City for settlement costs for unspecified acts of damage. City beat both teams in the two group games.