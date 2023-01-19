Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes has died at age 25. David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early on Thursday. He was 25.

Walkes was involved in a boating collision near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when reached by Miami Fire and Rescue.

Charlotte FC confirmed his death on Thursday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club said in a statement. "May he rest in peace."

A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur academy (2013-17) and played for MLS teams Atlanta and Charlotte, who selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft.

Major League Soccer said in a statement: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."