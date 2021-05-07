Bayern Munich captain Lina Magull has criticised the dressing rooms at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow as "unprofessional" but added that it didn't factor into them losing 4-1 on the day in the Champions League semifinal.

The German side travelled to Kingsmeadow in London with a 2-1 advantage over Chelsea after the first leg of their semifinal. However, goals from Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun and Pernille Harder saw them fall out of the competition 5-3 on aggregate.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

"Chelsea's Kingsmeadow stadium has a certain charm. It's typically English and a bit old-fashioned," Magull told Sportbuzzer.

"But our dressing rooms were rather unprofessional. It was a big room with a bar next to it. They just put chairs in there and the showers were outside in a container. We had warm water and from that perspective it wasn't a problem. But if you consider how the league presents itself, it was astonishing.

"But it was nothing which influenced the match. We accepted it, did not get angry about it."

In response to Magull's comments, Chelsea said that they adhered to all protocols ahead of the match.

"The club adhered to the COVID-19 protocols for this match set by UEFA to ensure the health and safety of players and their support team," a spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN.

Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League final. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

"Due to social distancing restrictions, we have not been able to utilise our existing visiting team facilities, however, the club took every measure possible to ensure the visiting team were well looked after and had everything they needed to take part in the match.

"These measures have been replicated at Stamford Bridge with significant changes made to changing facilities this season."

Chelsea will face Barcelona in the UWCL final after the Spanish side beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 over two legs.

The London team could also win the Women's Super League on Sunday ahead of the May 16 final if they beat Reading.