Chelsea have been crowned back-to-back Women's Super League champions after beating Reading 5-0 to claim the 2020-21 title at Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

The title race came down to the final day with Chelsea needing a win to make sure second place Manchester City didn't pip them to the post at the last minute.

Chelsea only lost one game all season, which came against Brighton who ended their 33-game unbeaten run in the league. City also only lost one game in 2020-21 but their four draws to Chelsea's three meant they had to settle for second place.

Chelsea won the title last year on a points-per-game basis after the season was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of changes to the Champions League structure for the 2021-22 season, three teams rather than the usual two from the WSL have qualified for the tournament with Chelsea, City and Arsenal booking their places.

Manchester United, who had put up a good challenge for the third Champions League spot in the earlier part of the season, finished fourth.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr topped the league's scoring chart with 21 goals and Ann-Katrin Berger won the league's Golden Glove, one clean sheet ahead of City's Ellie Roebuck.

Bristol City were relegated after they lost 3-1 to Brighton.

Leicester City confirmed their promotion to the WSL, a first for the club, on April 4 with a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses.

The title is Chelsea's fourth in the WSL which puts them one ahead of Arsenal as the team with the most wins in the league's history.

Celebrations will be short for Emma Hayes' side, however, as they face Barcelona in the UWCL final on May 16. Neither side have ever won the tournament.

A win for Chelsea against Barcelona would put them on track to do the Quadruple this season with the league title and Continental Cup already secured. The FA Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of "non-elite" football in England.