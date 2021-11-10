Chelsea remain unbeaten in the competition and have now hit 12 goals in three Champions League games. RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes hailed an "outstanding" performance as the Blues answered her call for more goals in the 7-0 thrashing of Servette in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

Hayes had challenged her team to be more "ruthless" in front of goal following Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League, and her side responded by hitting six goals in the first half in Switzerland.

After Melanie Leupolz opened the scoring, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby hit quick-fire braces to put Chelsea in a commanding position. Jessie Fleming added the sixth before half-time and Guro Reiten completed the rout after the break.

"There was a lot of good movement and I felt the rotations and all those things worked really well," Hayes said.

"The details in the pass, the movement, the finishes, the execution of every action - it could have been 7-0 at half-time. And we missed chances.

"Credit to the players. They decided they wanted to go up a level. It is my job to put the challenge to them. We were outstanding."

The victory moved Chelsea to the top of the Group A standings after Juventus scored a late equaliser to hold Wolfsburg to a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea face a trip to Manchester City in the WSL this weekend before hosting Servette in the return fixture next Thursday.

Maren Mjelde came off the bench to make her first appearance since March after eight months out with a knee injury, while Pernille Harder could return from a muscle injury in time to face City this weekend.