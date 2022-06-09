Women's Super League Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr has been named PFA Players' Player of the Year, making her the first Australia international to win the award.
Manchester City's Lauren Hemp retained the title of PFA Young Player of the Year, making history as the first player to win the award four times.
Kerr scored 20 goals this season with Chelsea as the club won their third WSL title in a row. She also scored in the FA Cup final as Chelsea beat City to win back-to-back titles.
"I do a lot as a player, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't, but I think you have to see yourself in those moments," Kerr said in a statement.
"I just believe in myself honestly. Just lots of confidence that in the 90th minute or whatever it is, that the team will give me the ball and rely on me. Knowing that my team trust me gives me loads of confidence. I love those big moments -- that's what I live for as a footballer."
Kerr was also named in the PFA WSL Team of the Year along with her teammates Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright and Guro Reiten.
Arsenal were represented by England captain Leah Williamson, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema while City's Alex Greenwood, Caroline Weir and Hemp also featured. Ona Batlle was the only player from Manchester United.
"It's an honour to get this again," Hemp said of her fourth award. "I think especially to be voted for by the players that I've played against and come up against. I mean, I look to many of them as roles models as well so it's an honour to be picked from them.
"Coming off the back of a great season, I've also got a lot to thank my teammates for, to be honest, because I think they make me look better than I actually am."
The 2022 PFA Merit Award was given to Brighton manager and ex-England head coach Hope Powell for her outstanding contribution to football.
"It is a real honour to receive this trophy," she said in a statement. "I feel lucky and blessed to be in the game after many years, really grateful.
"One of the nice things about being involved in the game are the vast experiences I have had over the years, whether as a player ot manager at the FIFA World Cups, European finals or the Olympics and now at Brighton."
PFA WSL Team of the Year
Ann-Katrin Berger - Chelsea
Ona Batlle - Manchester United
Leah Williamson - Arsenal
Millie Bright - Chelsea
Alex Greenwood - Manchester City
Kim Little - Arsenal
Caroline Weir - Manchester City
Guro Reiten - Chelsea Women
Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
Sam Kerr - Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal