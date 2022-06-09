Sam Kerr was instrumental in helping Chelsea win the WSL title. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Women's Super League Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr has been named PFA Players' Player of the Year, making her the first Australia international to win the award.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp retained the title of PFA Young Player of the Year, making history as the first player to win the award four times.

Kerr scored 20 goals this season with Chelsea as the club won their third WSL title in a row. She also scored in the FA Cup final as Chelsea beat City to win back-to-back titles.

"I do a lot as a player, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't, but I think you have to see yourself in those moments," Kerr said in a statement.

"I just believe in myself honestly. Just lots of confidence that in the 90th minute or whatever it is, that the team will give me the ball and rely on me. Knowing that my team trust me gives me loads of confidence. I love those big moments -- that's what I live for as a footballer."

Kerr was also named in the PFA WSL Team of the Year along with her teammates Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright and Guro Reiten.

Arsenal were represented by England captain Leah Williamson, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema while City's Alex Greenwood, Caroline Weir and Hemp also featured. Ona Batlle was the only player from Manchester United.