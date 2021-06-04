Craig Burley lauds Thomas Tuchel for getting the best out of his Chelsea squad, culminating in a Champions League win. (1:27)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a new deal with the club until June 2024.

Tuchel agreed an 18-month contract when he joined Chelsea in January, but has now pledged his long-term future to the club following the Champions League victory over Manchester City.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Laurens: Why Kante deserves Ballon d'Or

- Chelsea keep or dump: Abraham and Jorginho under threat

- Connelly: Chelsea's big questions for 2021

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal," Tuchel said. "I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

"We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons."

Thomas Tuchel reached the Champions League final two seasons in a row. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The 47-year-old joined Chelsea after his sacking by Paris Saint-Germain in December.

In his first six months at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to Champions League glory, the FA Cup final and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He has taken charge of Chelsea for 30 games, winning 19 and losing on just five occasions.

"I will stay hungry for the next title," Tuchel said after the Champions League victory. "My desire is for more victories and to grow as a coach.