Christian Pulisic has said featuring in his first full preseason at Chelsea is a "big positive" ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 but missed the start of the preseason training and only met up with his teammates later that summer.

The United States men's national team international also didn't feature in the club's preseason plans last season after picking up an injury in the 2020 FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

However, Pulisic was part of the squad that travelled to the Republic of Ireland this year and said the preparation will help him start the new campaign in a positive manner.

"I think that's going to be a big positive for me, so I'm looking forward to the start of the season," he told the club's official website.

Christian Pulisic impressed during Chelsea's convincing preseason win over Peterborough United. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"This year is my first real full preseason at Chelsea and it's just given me a good chance to get my full fitness and for me to get 100% fit and ready to play 90 minutes once the season begins. Hitting the ground running at the start of the season is the goal, of course."

Pulisic enjoyed a fine start to preseason after scoring in Chelsea's emphatic 6-1 victory over Peterborough United last weekend.

Pulisic and Chelsea ended last season by winning the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in May.

The forward became the first American male to win the trophy and said he is excited to be back training with his teammates this summer.

"It's great to be back and see the guys again and getting ready for a new season," Pulisic added. "In a way it is a bit surreal, it's starting to feel like, just straight back to work, that kind of feeling, almost like it never happened.

"But it's great to be back and see the guys again and be getting ready for a new season. It's been really good so far. I think it's been a good start, I'm starting to feel fit again and ready to go and I think the team's looking good.

"We had the game against Peterborough as well, so we started really well by getting a win, and it was a very strong performance as well."

Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to London rivals Arsenal on Aug. 1.