Christian Pulisic has said he is "excited" to play alongside new Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku after the striker completed his move from Inter Milan.

Lukaku re-joined the Champions League holders for a second time for a fee thought to be worth €115 million last week.

The Belgium international is expected to make his Chelsea debut at Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Sunday and Pulisic said his arrival is a massive boost for the club.

"Lukaku's a great striker," he told the club's website. "He plays really good with his back to goal, holding the ball, and he's a great goalscorer, so I'm very excited to play with him. It's going to be exciting times.

"We have a very good team with a lot of depth and it's a really exciting team. When you have a bunch of good players it's never a bad thing so we're really excited to see how this year goes."

Pulisic enjoyed a fine start to the campaign after scoring in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the league season.

After Chelsea followed up Champions League success by claiming the UEFA Super Cup, the United States international is confident the team can challenge for the league title this season.

"It was extremely important to start well," Pulisic added. "Obviously we had a tough Super Cup game the other day, so to recover well and make sure we brought the intensity against Palace was very important and we showed right from the start that we were ready to play.

"I'm really happy with the way the game went and obviously, personally, getting minutes in the first two games. We've got two great results and a clean sheet in the Premier League was really important for us, so it's a great start.

"Obviously challenging for the title is what we're going to fight for, but it's just the first game. We're going to take it game by game, and try to put a great season together."