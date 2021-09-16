Frank Leboeuf reacts to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Zenit and explains what the team still needs to improve upon. (1:44)

Chelsea defender Reece James said on Instagram he was burgled while playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the robbers taking off with a safe containing his Champions League and Super Cup winners medals and Euro 2020 runners up medal.

The 21-year-old starred in Chelsea's 1-0 victory against Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge, the side's first Champions League match since beating Manchester City in last year's final in Porto.

James posted security footage on Instagram of the robbers walking around his property before dragging the safe to a car, appealing for help from fans to identify the perpetrators.

"On the evening of Sept. 14, 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house," James said in the post.

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car. I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England -- honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them.

"Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well. I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due."