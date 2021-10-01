Chelsea defender Reece James sustained an ankle injury against Man City last weekend. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said defender Reece James will not join up with England next week due to injury and believes there was a "misunderstanding" with national boss Gareth Southgate over his selection.

The 21-year-old was called up by Southgate on Thursday despite missing Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Juventus with an ankle problem sustained against Manchester City last weekend.

Tuchel confirmed James will not recover in time for Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton and expressed his surprise at learning the right-back had been asked to represent England in upcoming World Cup qualifiers away at Andorra and home to Hungary.

"When I saw it, I thought maybe Reece goes with the water polo team for England because right now he trains in the pool," Tuchel joked.

"I was a bit surprised, but I understand he was selected for the football team. This will not happen, because Reece is training in the pool. My last information is that he will not go, it can only be a misunderstanding and nothing else."

The Chelsea boss played down any suggestion of a disagreement with Southgate, indicating he rarely speaks directly with his international counterparts around call-ups.

"It is normal -- imagine if every international coach calls the [club] coach," he said. "I am very bad at answering calls anyway so nobody could reach me and then they would go mad at me and be angry. It is better that of course the club is in touch, and [Chelsea technical director] Petr Cech sorts these things out. It can happen."

Mason Mount was also called up by England despite also struggling with an ankle problem, but Tuchel confirmed the midfielder has recovered in time to face Southampton and represent his country.

"Mason is in the squad, it was a minor injury," he added. "We're happy that he's back and it's obviously a given that he's nominated and is happy to be nominated. He will give everything to do his best."