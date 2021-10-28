        <
          Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea training after time out with injury

          4:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.

          The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.

          The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September against Honduras -- his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.

          The injury was only expected to keep him out for 10 days, but a series of setbacks has kept him out much longer, including missing all the U.S. matches during the October international window.

          Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players -- Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta -- along with photos of them at training.

          The Premier League leaders plays Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.