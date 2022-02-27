Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich's decision to pass stewardship to the club's trustees will "change nothing" in the day-to-day running of the club.

Abramovich announced on Saturday night his intention to take a step back from his involvement with the Blues while retaining ownership of the team he bought for £140 million in 2003.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance adviser Petr Cech are responsible for running the club with Abramovich, until this weekend, retaining final sign-off on big decisions including the future of head coaches and player transfers.

Although his statement made no mention of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Russian billionaire's ties with Chelsea had attracted extra scrutiny that Tuchel admitted was affecting his team's preparation for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After watching the Blues lose 11-10 on penalties at the end of 120 goal-less minutes at Wembley, Tuchel was asked for his reaction to Abramovich's move.

"For the news yesterday, I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. This is how I understand it. I'm in close contact with Marina and Petr Cech to the run the first team and to give my input and give my very best so we are able to win football matches. This will not change and I think it will not change with the news from yesterday."

Earlier Sunday, the club released a statement on the situation in Ukraine, calling it "horrific and devastating."