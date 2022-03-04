Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted Roman Abramovich's decision to sell will not affect his desire to stay with the club.

Abramovich announced his intention to listen to offers on Tuesday and sources told ESPN the 55-year-old is seeking £3 billion to complete a deal.

Technical and performance advisor Petr Cech gathered up to 100 staff at Chelsea's Cobham base on Thursday to discuss the news, urging employees to focus on sport while a buyer is found.

Tuchel is contracted to the club until 2024 and when asked whether the change of ownership would create any issues for him in staying on, the German replied: "I said many times I love working in the Premier League. I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit.

"I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully, it continues. There is not an uncertainty, but isn't it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well."

Tuchel claimed the uncertainty over Chelsea's ownership has not affected his transfer plans because "it is simply too early" for any discussion over possible targets but he expressed his delight at ensuring Abramovich departs having won every major honour available to the club, after completing the set with last month's Club World Cup win in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm very happy we could give him this and win it for him," Tuchel said. "At least we closed this cycle for him and for his effort and his passion and commitment to the club. It was good timing on this matter.

"He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special.

"Can the next owner be as successful? We will see. Let's speak in the next 20 years. Whoever buys Chelsea is lucky to have it."